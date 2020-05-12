BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Video of the Panther Special Operations command armed patrol has gone viral. On Saturday,the organization lead an armed patrol in front of Gregory McMichael’s home.
McMichael is one of the men accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.
Special Operations Commander of the armed patrol, General Rottweiler, says he wants justice by any means necessary.
“You don’t win wars by marching and protesting you win wars by fighting back,” said Rottweiler. “You have to fight back. That’s the way I was bread and that’s the way the military teaches you. You have to fight back you can’t just sit there when your family gets murdered or people get murdered.”
Attorney and Vice President of the NAACP, Gerald Griggs, says this injustice has had a nationwide impact.
“When you see a person get shot with a shotgun three times that’s something triggering about that. It evokes a lot of images from the past with us, Emmett Till or Trayvon Martin,” said Griggs. “Everything that was happening was legal. We have a First ,Amendment right to protest, we have a Second Amendment right to bear arms, and in the state we have open carry in most places.”
General Rottweiler says there is still a long way to go to achieve justice.
“Probably going to go ahead and railroad the jury. I’ll just do a jury with no black folk , so we’re going out there to send a message and in a war that is phase one.”
Griggs says the NAACP urges the community to seek peaceful nonviolent means of protest.
“We just call on everyone to remain calm let the process play out and if you feel the need to protest do it lawfully.”
