Lithonia, GA (CBS46) A suspect in an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store in DeKalb County is dead after being shot on Tuesday.
The shooting took place at the store, located on Covington Highway in Lithonia.
Police say the suspect took out a gun while inside and tried to rob employees.
A customer then pulled out his own gun and fatally shot the robbery suspect.
DeKalb County Police say they do not intend to press charges against the customer who shot the suspect.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.