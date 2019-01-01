DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation received a call Monday night about shots fired at a crowded liquor store off Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
It was the first officer involved shooting of 2019.
Elias Gebi is thankful he hired an off-duty police officer to protect his business on the busiest day of the year.
"It was New Year’s Eve so there were a lot of people. A lot of people," he said.
Business was booming at Big John’s Package store in DeKalb County Monday night until just after 11 o’clock when a man walked in with a gun.
"He came with a gun and tried to rob my nephew and he put a gun on him. I don’t think he saw the police officer," said Elias.
An initial investigation shows the armed robber fired a shot first and told employees and customers in the store to get on the floor. Gebi’s nephew was working behind the counter.
"When he called me, he was terrified."
A Pine Lake Police Officer was working security inside the store and immediately fired at the armed robber. The suspect ran out of the store and then collapsed in front of the business. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
"We’ve had the store for almost 10 years and we’ve never had an incident like this before. The customers like us and there are very nice people around here you know."
At this point police have not been able to identify the armed robber. Fortunately, no one else was injured in this shootout.
The GBI is now investigating. In 2018, there were 93 officer involved shootings that led to four officers and 48 people killed.
