STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is wanted after he allegedly robbed and shot at a gas station clerk.
The incident happened on June 23 at a Raceway gas station in Stockbridge.
Surveillance footage captured the man shooting and robbing the gas station clerk and then fleeing the scene in a Chevrolet pick-up truck.
Police have not reported the clerk's condition at this time.
Police say anyone with information about this incident or identification of the suspect, please contact Detective Sergeant Godsey or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.