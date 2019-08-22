SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- City of South Fulton police have arrested a suspect they believe was involved in multiple armed robberies.
Justin Bingley, 31, is suspected of armed robbery at a Dunkin Donuts located in the 6000 block of Old National Hwy on AUg. 9th. Days later on Aug. 14th, police say Bingley then committed a second armed robbery at a Family Dollar in the same area as the donut shop.
According to investigators, surveillance footage shows Bingley at both locations.
Prior to his arrest, warrants were obtained for the suspects arrest.
