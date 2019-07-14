STOCKBRIDGE, HENRY Co (CBS46) -- Police are investigating the second armed-robbery in two-days in Stockbridge.
Henry County Police say two men went into the Verizon Wireless Store on Hudson Bridge Road on Sunday afternoon, showed a gun and demanded to be let into the safe.
They left the scene in a light green, newer model SUV, possibly a Ford.
Saturday, two men held up an Outback Steakhouse in Stockbridge. There's no word on whether the two hold-ups are related.
