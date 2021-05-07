COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Shoppers and employees at Town Center Mall in Cobb County reflected on a Thursday unlike any other they’ve experienced.
“I thought today could be my last day,” said mother of two Mary Rose Griuzzi. I just walked into the store and I heard boom boom, boom, boom, boom, just a series of loud noises and I said to the workers what was that and we both froze and the shots kept going off and she said there’s a shooter in the mall.”
Cobb County Police said they received an active shooter call just before 3:30pm. They say when they arrived, they discovered A&M Custom Jewelers had been robbed. Video from inside shows people scrambling to get out.
Employees and customers, some mothers holding kids, ushered through corridors trying to get to safety.
“There were people in the store with us so it was kind of like we need to keep them safe first, there was a baby in there and a toddler, the police came and got us told us that a shooting had happened near the food court,” said Rionna Harrell, who had just started working at Hot Topic.
Police said three armed men in ski masks robbed the jewelers and fled before police arrived.
Luckily only minor injuries to one person has been reported.
“Glad that I’m alive because today it could have been my last day,” said Griuzzi.
