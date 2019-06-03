ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There were only 40 minutes left in the workday for an AT&T clerk who found himself bound in the back office of one of the telecommunications company's Atlanta stores.
The day was May 31st -- a Friday that was ushering in warm temperatures. Instead of preparing to go home, the victim, who was not publicly identified, was instead accosted, had a gun pointed at him, lead to the back office and tied up at the store located on Bankhead Highway.
The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Stephan D. Profitt-Long, had on a blue hoodie, shorts and a full face mask. He'd come to the store on a mission and was more than prepared. Once in the office and with the victim restrained, Long allegedly stole phones from a safe and money before fleeing.
Less than a week later, deputies in Douglas County located Long in the area of Hwy 92 and arrested him. As his vehicle was searched, the stolen money, cell phones and a black air soft handgun were recovered.
Long, who is from Lawrenceville, was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment. He was taken to Carroll County Jail.
