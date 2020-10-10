Armed robbery suspect being sought, police need public's help identifying

NORTH DRUID HILLS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public's help identifying a suspected armed robber in North Druid Hills.
On September 25, a man making a food delivery to a home on Willow Lake Drive was approached by the armed suspect.
DeKalb County Police say the suspect then robbed the delivery man of his cell phone, wallet, and even his vehicle. Authorities say the victim was not physically harmed, and his vehicle was found two days later in a neighboring area.
The man shown in the photos is wanted for questioning on this incident. Police are asking that anyone with information please call 911 or call DeKalb County Police Department detectives at 770-724-7780.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.