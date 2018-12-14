Snellville, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for an armed suspect accused in a series of robberies. On one occasion, he allegedly demanded an elderly woman perform a sexual act upon him.
The suspect, only described as a black male standing around 5'8" to six feet tall, is accused of robbing at least three food delivery drivers in the same Gwinnett County neighborhood.
The neighborhood in question is off Bethany Church Road and Stone Mountain Highway.
Police say he would call a restaurant, order food and then rob the delivery driver at gunpoint. One delivery driver didn't have any money and was allegedly assaulted by the suspect.
Another incident involved a 73 year-old woman at her home in Snellville. Police say the suspect pushed his way inside of her home and demanded cash.
When the victim told him she didn't have much money, he allegedly put a gun to the woman's head and demanded she perform a sex act upon him.
Police say the woman did not comply and the suspect eventually performed the act on himself.
A sketch of the suspect has been provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300.
