Decatur, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a man accused of an armed robbery at a Sprint location in Decatur and it was all caught on surveillance camera.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. on January 23 at the Sprint location on West Ponce de Leon Avenue.
In the video, posted by the Decatur Police Department, the suspect walks into the location and yells "knock, knock!"
Two sales associates then appear in the video, one asking the man if he needs help. The suspect tells them that he needs a new phone and then proceeds to pull out a semi-automatic weapon.
He then orders them to the ground, telling one of the employees, "You're about to get shot over some else's (expletive)."
The suspect eventually fled the store with an undetermined amount of cash and phones.
He is described as a black male in his 40's. He has a beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, black pants, black hat and gray and white shoes.
If you have any information on the robbery, you're asked to contact Decatur Police at 678-553-6664.
WATCH surveillance video from the crime in the videos provided. (WARNING: graphic language)
