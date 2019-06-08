LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (CBS46) -- An armed robbery at a cellphone store ended in a foot chase in Henry County on Saturday.
The armed robbery happened at a cellphone store in Locust Groove. The suspect fled the scene and the chase began when officers intercepted with the suspect on I-75 Northbound.
The suspect’s vehicle crashed on Jonesboro road and I-285 in Atlanta causing major traffic delays.
According to police, multiple people were in the suspect’s vehicle and all fled on foot at the time of the incident. Police were able to arrest several suspects; however, others were being pursued on foot.
