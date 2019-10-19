ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia State University Police continue to be on the lookout for a man who was involved in an armed robbery on October 10.
Investigators say, the violent robbery happened at Collins St on Georgia State University’s campus where the suspect robbed the victim at gunpoint. The alleged robber then took off with the victim’s backpack and cell phone.
Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect or who has any information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers. Information on this case or this suspect can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.