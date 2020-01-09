Armored car catches fire on Interstate

DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- An armored car caught fire on I-85 Thursday morning.
Around 9 a.m. firefighters arrived to the I-85 Northbound ramp at Pleasant Hill Road to find fire in the engine compartment and cab of an armored truck. They quickly extinguished the flames, which caused extensive damage to the engine and cab of the truck.
Firefighters said the fire appeared to be mechanical in nature and started in the engine. The driver and personnel were able to exit the truck unharmed.
