CBS46 is fighting for a veteran who is hoping to tackle her next challenge, of becoming a mother. The US Army veteran says she's losing a battle with the VA right now as she tries to get the treatment she needs to have a baby.
“It’s taking away my life dream of being a mother and it’s just not fair. It’s not fair,” Veteran Toni Hackney says she put off having kids because of her deployments. “I have a total of 16 years with the United States Army. I went from active reserve to active duty back and forth twice. And, whether people like it or not, as a female in the military, if you aren’t there more than our male counterparts, the odds of you getting promoted or getting a good evaluation aren't too good.” Added Hackney.
Now that she is no longer on active duty, Hackney says she's ready to have a child but the VA won’t authorize the necessary In Vitro treatments.
“They’re quick to tell me that I have to be married. I’m the veteran. I have to be married but yet a male veteran's wife can get IVF but I can’t as the veteran”, said Hackney in disbelief.
According to the VA, federal law prohibits them from providing fertility treatments to unmarried veterans. Hackney says that is just another example of the unfair treatment woman in the military are subjected to. And until the rule is changed Hackney's dreams of a family are just that.. dreams. “I need it, I need! I need it to feel that love that only your child can give to you. I need to have a decent chance at that. And, they just act like no big deal,” added Hackney as she wiped away the tears.
There is a bill currently in the US House that could loosen some of the restrictions and allow the In Vitro treatments. But, we will have to wait to see if it progresses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.