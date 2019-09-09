CARROLL County, GA (CBS46) -- An alleged middle-aged thief hit a Raceway gas station in Carroll County on the morning of September 3.
Police said the robbery happened at the store on the 700 block of Old Airport Road last Tuesday morning. That's when police said Jeffrey Fitz Clemons, 55, pulled a handgun and demanded money from the register.
According to police, two clerks were inside of the store during the robbery and were forced to the back of the store; but no one was injured during the robbery.
Police said the clerks said they recognized the armed robber as a homeless man who panhandles money in Carroll County area. Clemons is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
