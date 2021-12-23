HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Johnny Lester Boynton III has been arrested in Henry County for the murder of 16-year-old Azariah Miller.
Henry County Police Department says Miller's body was found inside of a car in the 3300 block of Highway 42 North in Stockbridge on Dec. 21.
They determined he was shot during a possible robbery. The investigation led them to Boynton. It was determined that the incident happened in the area of Highland Place on Dec. 20.
The investigation is still open and Henry County PD says additional arrests will be made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
