ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police have arrested a suspect accused in the carjacking of an employee at Heritage Elementary School in the city of South Fulton.
The principal of the school said Monday an employee was carjacked just after 6 a.m.
According to a note sent to parents who have children at the school, the staff member was approached by an armed suspect demanding the keys to the person's car. The employee did as they were told and the suspect then took off in the car towards Old National Highway.
Police said no one was hurt in the incident.
The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was arrested Tuesday morning.
The principal asked parents to report any unusual activity and be aware of their surroundings. Additionally, Fulton County Schools Police will start shifts as early as 6 a.m. and officers will have staggered shifts to start early morning and extend late into the evenings.
