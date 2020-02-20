NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police have arrested Lizzette Loechle in connection with the sex acts performed on a bed out in the open at a club on Valentine's Day.
It happened at Chiquititas Lounge in Norcross and the business says Loechle was the acting manager, that night. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that Loechle was fired for her part in the incident.
Chiquititas Lounge released the following statement:
On the night of February, 14, 2020, a number of patrons chose to engage in inappropriate conduct. We do not condone their actions. We immediately notified authorities and began our own internal investigation. In response to our own findings, we have terminated the manager on duty at the time, and we are fully prepared to reprimand any additional employees in connection with this unfortunate incident. Currently, we are working on new policies and procedures to prohibit any incident of this nature from occurring again.
Gwinnett County Police say they are also looking into county ordinances that may have been violated by the business. Charges are also possible for those patrons who engaged in the vulgar acts.
One man says he personally knows Loechle and does not believe she should have been fired. "They wasn't having sex, you know. They just got a little explicit, it's a 21 and up club and I think that can happen."
Chiquititas Lounge refused CBS46's request for on-camera interviews.
.#Breaking @GwinnettPd charge manager of Chiquititas bar-where simulated sex acts were performed on a bed in the club on #ValentinesDay. Lizzette Loechle (mug below) cited for promotion of prohibited conduct & nude dancing. We couldn't air the X-rated video bc it was so graphic. pic.twitter.com/knQFwFRoEh— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) February 20, 2020
