ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of Andres Munoz on Oct. 24 in a parking lot of an Atlanta shopping mall on Amsterdam Avenue NE during a dispute over Munoz's Jaguar.
18-year-old Brian Betancourt Calderon was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Unit on Nov. 15 in southeast Atlanta. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.
According to initial reports, the dispute began because the alleged shooter was leaning on Munoz's vehicle. After the shooting, the shooter ran away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.