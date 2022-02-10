ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man, accused of murdering a hearing-impaired man just days after Christmas, has been arrested in connection to the crime.
The victim, Derricor Jenkins or DJ, was found with a bullet in his chest on the night of Dec. 27, about a mile from his mom’s house on Flat Shoals Parkway, near Boring Road. The 23-year-old was quickly rushed to the hospital, but later died.
On Jan. 9, DeKalb County police took Antavious Carter Jr. into custody. He has since been charged with Armed Robbery and Felony Murder.
“I’m just angry. I’m so angry,” DJ's cousin, Ajah Jenkins, told CBS46 in December as tears rolled down her eyes. “I didn’t even want to get out of my bed, but I just knew I have to be the one to get my cousin’s face out there.”
DJ, who was an aspiring clothing designer had been hard of hearing most of his life. Ajah says he didn’t care to wear his hearing aids because he knew how to read lips. He apparently was wearing an old pair the night he was killed.
Details surrounding his death remain limited. DKPD is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call investigators at 770-724-7850.
