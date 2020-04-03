DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dekalb County Police arrested 34-year-old Donald Ash for the murder of Vanessa “Honey: Malone.
The DeKalb Police tweeted the arrest was made at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The 18-year-old was shot and killed in 2012 after knocking on the door of a friend’s Stone Mountain apartment.
The case went cold for eight years, despite witnesses describing several men fleeing from the scene.
