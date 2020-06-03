CAMILLA, Ga. (CBS46) - A South Georgia man is in jail accused of murder in a shooting at a Tyson chicken plant Tuesday night.
Authorities charged Anwan Dominic Shivers with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime Wednesday, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigations. The 25-year-old is accused of shooting Rondarius Radahn Williams, 31, at the Tyson Plant in Camilla around 3:33 p.m. Tuesday.
Shivers left the shooting but was later arrested by Thomasville police. He was taken to the Mitchell County jail.
Williams died at the Mitchell County Hospital.
The Camilla Police Department and GBI continue to follow leads in this active investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Camilla Police Department at (229) 336-2201 or the GBI at (229) 225-4090.
