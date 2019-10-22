COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A driver of a van slammed into two women that ultimately resulted in one death in Covington.
On October 7, Amy Barron, 39, and Masika Robinson,36, were both walking near West Street and Cannon Street when they were hit by a van.
Authorities have identified the driver of the van to be 55-year-old Oliver Alonzo Shepherd.
“Ms. Barron saw this occurring and actually tried to pull Ms. Robinson out of the street,” said Captain Ken Malcom with the Covington Police Department.
While Robinson had minor injuries, Barron died at the hospital two days later.
Ronny Reed, a resident nearby who heard the crash, told CBS46 “sounded like a big boom. Like a big loud boom.” He also added that by the time he got to the scene the driver drove off.
Acting on a tip, Covington police tracked Shepherd down. Malcom said Shepherd initially denied being involved but as the investigation continued, officers found his damaged van abandoned at a Walmart. Police interviewed him once again on Monday and Malcom said he admitted to striking the two women.
“He’s remorseful,” Malcom said. “He’s asked that we let the family know how sorry he is for what he did.”
“What happened was, she perished trying to help someone out of the street,” said Barron’s daughter Ashley Reisner. “And in the moment, she was the one who got hurt.”
Though devastated, Barron’s family is relieved there's been an arrest.
Barron donated her organs before she passed, which they said was her last selfless act.
“They came to us and said she was a registered organ donor,” said Lynne Higginbotham, Barron’s mother. “And again, that just re-emphasized her selflessness and we would just ask other people to consider doing that too.”
Shepherd is being charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.
