The Atlanta Police Department announced Saturday that an arrest had been made in the case of the November 6 sexual assault incident near Lenox Square.
The incident in question occurred near the 3300 block of Peachtree Road. near Lenox Square, wherein a female victim had been forced to leave with an armed male. The suspect took her to another location, where the sexual assault actually occurred.
The APD Special Victims Unit canvassed the surrounding area on November 25, while also reaching out to citizens and MARTA Police in the area for assistance.
Only days later on November 27, a MARTA Police officer recognized the suspect at the MARTA station, at which point MARTA PD units detained the suspect. APD SVU investigators were notified immediately, and arrived on scene to take custody of the suspect.
Law enforcement felt they had substantial evidence to arrest the man, identified as 33-year-old Dwayne Bailey, and subsequently charged him with Rape, Aggravated Assault, and Kidnapping. He was then transported to Fulton County Jail.
