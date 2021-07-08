KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) — The man accused of killing three people, including the golf pro at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, has been arrested.
That's according to law enforcement sources.
The suspect has been identified as Bryan Rhoden.
Last Saturday, Cobb County police responded to a "person shot" call at the country club, when they located the club's golf pro, Gene Siller, dead on the green of the 10th hole with a gunshot wound to the head.
A white Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up truck belonging to Paul Pierson, was also located on the green. Pierson was found dead in the back of that truck.
A third victim, also found in the back of the truck, was identified as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California.
Police say Gene Siller was not a target in the shooting and was likely killed because he "witnessed an active crime taking place."
Police had been looking for a suspect since the bodies were found, however, had not given the public any description of the alleged shooter.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
