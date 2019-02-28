ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police said Thursday an arrest was made in the murder of 15-year-old Jamari Holmes last weekend.
Holmes was shot around 4:42 A.M. Saturday. His body was later found inside a stolen blue Dodge Charger with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Grady HOspital where he was later pronounced dead.
Atlanta Police said Holmes was a known gang member and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his death.
Thursday, APD said they arrested 17-year-old Damone Blalock and an unnamed 15-year-old juvenile on charges of murder. Blalock was arrested on Clifton Street while the juvenile turned himself into police.
