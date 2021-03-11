Atlanta Police say they made an arrest Thursday for the February 25 murder of 34-year-old Solomon Howard.
Howard's body was found inside a vehicle on I-20 eastbound near the I-75/85 ramp. APD didn't say what led up to the shooting, but did say the initial incident happened on the 900 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. Detectives identified Alphonso McCoy, 19, as the suspect in the case.
Thursday, working in conjunction with the Criminal Intelligence Unit and Auto Crimes Enforcement Units, APD found McCoy at a home on the 1100 block of Jones Avenue and he was arrested without incident. Jones now faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.