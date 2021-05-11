SPALDING County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect who is considered "armed," according to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities are searching for 34-year-old Daniel Landrum who was last seen wearing camo style clothing and may also be wearing body armor. Deputies say he is know to frequent the Clayton County and Forest Park area.
A warrant has been issued for Landrum, who is wanted on aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or swilliamson@spaldingcounty.com or 770-467-4282 x 31443.
