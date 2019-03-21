CITY OF DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46)- Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they said is responsible for the stabbing of a delivery driver.
The incident occurred March 15 in the parking lot of a mattress store located in the 2700 block of East College Avenue.
Jordan Christopher Brown is considered armed and dangerous and City of Decatur Police are urging anyone who sees the suspect not to approach him.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Jordan Christopher Brown, please contact Inv. Edwards at tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or 678-553-6664 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.
The victim in this case is recovering and now in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.