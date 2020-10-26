ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday a former financial adviser took off rather than turn over documents and now has a federal warrant out for his arrest.
The FBI is searching for Christopher W. Burns, 37, of Berkeley Lake, Georgia. Burns hasn't been since leaving his home on September 24, one day before he was to turn over documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The FBI said Burns is also under federal investigation by the Internal Revenue Service.
Federal officials said Burns conducted business through several entities and the FBI believes Burns has defrauded a number of victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Burns' car was found abandoned in Dunwoody but inside the vehicles federal agents found three cashiers checks totaling more than $78,000.
If you know of Burns' whereabouts, call the FBI Atlanta field office at 770-216-3000 or report it online at https://tips.fbi.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.