SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) An arrest warrant has been issued for rapper Offset after he was caught on camera slapping a phone out of a man's hand at a Sandy Springs target location.
A short video posted to YouTube by user Maribel Gibbons shows Offset approaching a man and slapping his phone out of his hand.
Gibbons writes in her post referring to Offset, "In case you wanted to see a slightly longer version of you breaking my high school sons phone. He loved your music and he wasn’t even in your face with a camera."
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday morning for the rapper. He was in Las Vegas Wednesday night for the annual Billboard Music Awards ceremony.
Offset is charged with criminal destruction of property.
https://t.co/SiozrzLTNK @OffsetYRN in case you wanted to see a slightly longer version of you breaking my high school sons phone. He loved your music and he wasn’t even in your face with a camera. #Offset #migos— MARIBEL GIBBONS (@MaribelGibbons) April 26, 2019
