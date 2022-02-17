ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A thief is on the loose after police say he stole $15,000 in prime beef and tuna from Uncle Jack's Steakhouse on Canton Street Monday and again on Thursday morning.
The owner said the meat was stored inside a meat locker in the back of the restaurant. He believes the crime may be an "inside job."
The Roswell Police Department said on Friday that they have secured an arrest warrant for 53-year-old Warren Kearney of Sandy Springs in relation to the theft of over $15,000 in meat products. He is expected to be charged with 2nd degree burglary.
Anyone with additional information about this case or the whereabouts of Kearney is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org
