ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Multiple drivers face charges after video allegedly showed them causing mayhem in the streets just outside the iconic “The Varsity” restaurant on Spring Street.
Atlanta Police said arrest warrants were obtained for Kevin Mosley, 26, for reckless conduct/laying drag and Thomas Crooms, 19, for shooting fireworks at the scene of the incident on December 20, 2019. The duo was allegedly involved as a group of cars from Gwinnett County drove in circles and put hundreds of people in danger who were watching the chaos.
Police said Mosley drove a 1991 BMW 525i seen at the scene. Mosley, according to APD, was cited by Georgia State Police on July 24, 2018 for speeding, driving without license on person, and windshield requirements. Mosley, police said, has had previous police contacts for trespassing and being in a park after hours outside of Atlanta.
Also facing charges for the chaos outside the varsity were: Oscar Santos, 19, charged with reckless driving and reckless conduct; Jose Coverrubias, 21, charged with reckless driving and reckless conduct; and William Regalado Salas, 19, who has charges still pending against him.
The group is from Gwinnett and according to police they have been doing this around town for many years. It’s chaos which has cost The Varsity roughly $20,000 in property damages and security upgrades.
