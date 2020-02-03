DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- The Brookhaven Police Department arrested 17-year-old Julio Rodriguez-Mora, as well as two juvenile accomplices in connection to a series of car break-ins that took place on Tuesday.
On January 28, Brookhaven Police responded to the Brookhaven Heights neighborhood after receiving a 911 call from a resident who spotted three unknown males tugging on the car handles of the vehicle’s parked in his driveway. Knowing the suspects were likely on foot in the area, officers quickly set up a perimeter of surrounding streets.
Shortly thereafter, officers located a ride share vehicle leaving the area with three male passengers. A traffic stop was conducted and revealed the three males matched the males in the video provided by the resident. All three males were placed under arrest and later charged with several counts of entering auto after detectives utilized the “Neighbors” platform offered by Ring to identify additional victims.
Julio Rodriquez-Mora has been charged in connection to 3 entering auto’s as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor and loitering and prowling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.