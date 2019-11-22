MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested four people following a drug bust Thursday night.
Robert Steven Cochran, Brian Allen Hancock, Clyde Felton Payne and William Dewight Hancock were all arrested after Deputies produced a search warrant at a home in the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park at the 2000 block of GA-42 South around 11:30 p.m.
At that time, over 19 grams of methamphetamine was found as well as scales, syringes, and a device used for smoking methamphetamine.
All four suspects were charged with distribution of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
