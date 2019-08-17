THOMASTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Thomaston Police Department executed a search warrant on Saturday and arrested two suspects for allegedly drug trafficking.
Police found Alan Roberts and Shanda Sanders both from Thomaston in a home on the 600 block of South Green Street in Thomaston.
During the search, officials discovered around 4 ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, and distribution materials. The two were arrested and transported to Upson County jail.
Officials say both were also charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana Less than one ounce.
