ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Two men are now in custody facing charges stemming from a shooting at Cumberland Mall on Saturday.
Police said a dispute between the men escalated before shots rang out in the mall's food court, sending hundreds of shoppers running for cover. Ethan Green, 18, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An additional victim, 21-year-old Anthony Ezell did not sustain injuries during the incident, but police identified him as a victim of aggravated assault because one of the suspects allegedly pointed a weapon at him before shooting Green.
After a brief time on the run, Zaire Dhanoolal, 18, and Joweer Ponce, 19, both of Marietta, were arrested Sunday. Dhanoolal is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Ponce is charged with reckless conduct and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Both are being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
The shooting was initially reported as an active shooter incident, but Cobb County police later confirmed it was a dispute that resulted in shots fired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.