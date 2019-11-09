ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – After a week’s long investigation, police have secured arrest warrants for the missing Clark Atlanta student murder.
Alexis Crawford was reported missing on November 1, and after further investigation authorities say Crawford was murdered on October 31.
On Friday, November 8, Atlanta Police arrested Crawford’s roommate Jordyn Jones, 21, and Jones’s boyfriend Barron Brantley, 21. Authorities say, Brantley waived his first appearance on Saturday, and Jones's first appearance is slated for November 11.
Alexis Crawford, the 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student who went missing from her off-campus apartment more than a week ago, was found dead Friday in an Atlanta area park, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields told reporters.
Both suspects were transported to Fulton County Jail and charged with malice murder.
According to medical examiners, the cause of Crawford's death was due to asphyxiation.
A statement from The Reverend Markel Hutchins:
“I’ve spent most of today in Athens, Georgia consoling the family of Alexis Crawford and assisting them with the unthinkable task of planning her funeral. The family is simply devastated and heartbroken that their beloved “Lexi” was so senseless murdered."
Crawford's funeral will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 12 p.m. at the Hill Chapel Baptist Church.
Reverend Hutchins also added, "Well wishes, cards, and financial contributions to assist the family with covering the costs of having to unexpectedly bury this beautiful 21 year old Clark Atlanta University student should be made directly to Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral home at either of their locations. The funeral home can be reached at 404.241.5656."
