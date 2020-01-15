LEE COUNTY, Ala. (CBS46) -- Three adults are facing child abuse charges after investigators say multiple children were being held captive in cages.
Deputies received a tip of alleged child abuse at a home in the 5000 block of Lee Road. While performing a welfare check, deputies made contact with children ages 3, 4, 10 and 11. They also observed wooden cages with hasps and locks, as well as evidence that indicated the children had been locked inside the structures on multiple occasions.
They were also able to determine that an 8-month old baby also resided at the residence, but was not at home during the welfare check. As a result of the discovery each of the children were removed from the home.
On Jan. 15, warrants were obtained for Pamela Deloirs Bond, James H. Bond and Kylla Michelle Mann.
Pamela Bond, 66, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. Her bond is set at $123,000.
James Bond, 69, is charged with aggravated child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and reckless endangerment. His bond is $122,000.
Mann, 30, is held on $122,000 bond for aggravated child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and reckless endangerment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.
