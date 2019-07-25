ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two women have been charged with practicing dentistry without a license after a victim was left with irreparable damage to her tooth during a root canal procedure.
Cobb County Police arrested 35 year-old Bianca Zambrano-Blanco and 40 year-old Carolina Rojas Morales on Tuesday and charged them with practicing dentistry without a license and aggravated battery.
This comes after an investigation that began in January involving a woman who went to the practice for a root canal procedure. It was done improperly and the woman was left with damage to her tooth.
During the investigation, it was found that the unlicensed practice operated as far back as 2010, with several victims identified.
The practice was located at 3824 Austell Road.
Police are asking anyone who may have had dental work done at the practice to contact them at 770-499-3945.
