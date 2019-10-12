ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman was allegedly carjacked at gunpoint early Saturday morning in Atlanta.
Around 2:30 a.m. the woman told police she was sitting in her car on the 300 block of Edgewood Ave when an armed man approached her and demanded for her to get out of the vehicle. She also told police she saw a woman get into the passenger seat of her car.
The man and the woman then fled the scene. Atlanta Police later found the stolen car and began following the driver.
In a matter of minutes, the driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a parked car nearby. He then fled the scene on foot and police were able to arrest him and the woman as well.
