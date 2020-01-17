FLOYD County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three people are behind bars for allegedly being involved in a white supremacist group that had plans to overthrow the government, and to murder a Bartow County couple.
According to authorities, other arrests have been made across the country, but based on the investigation by Floyd County Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation the training camp and leadership was based at a home in Silver Creek.
On Wednesday, officers arrested 21-year-old Luke Austin Lane near his home without incident. Lane was transported to Floyd County Jail and is pending charges of conspiracy to commit murder and participation in the criminal gang known as “The Base” said investigators. Lane was denied bond on Thursday.
The investigation led officers to two other arrests across the state. Police arrested 25-year-old Michael John Helterbrand of Dalton and 19-year-old Jacob Kaderli of Dacula. Kaderli was housed in Floyd County Jail and Helterbrand is expected to arrive there on Friday. Both men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal street gang.
The members of The Base are described in arrest affidavits as a racially motivated, violent extremist group that sought to “accelerate the downfall of the United States government, incite a race war and establish a white ethno-state,” according to officials.
The group was involved in recruiting new members online, meeting to discuss strategy and practicing in paramilitary training camps on a 100-acre tract in Silver Creek, investigators told CBS46.
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.