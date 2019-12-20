CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two suspects who were involved in several car break-ins throughout Cartersville were arrested on Thursday.
Tyon Kimbro and Hannah Dobson of Cartersville were arrested for their alleged involvement in dozens of car break-ins over several months.
Both were taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of Entering Auto and other charges related to theft and drugs.
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
