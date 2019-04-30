ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) It's been two days since 20-year-old Xavier Vision was shot at a Chevron gas station over an alleged drug transaction, according to Acworth Police.
Calls regarding a person shot came in around 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. Responding officers arrived at gas station located in the 3400 block of Baker Road where the victim was found with a single gunshot wound.
He was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening wound.
Investigators were able to locate, question and arrest two suspects on drug charges. A third person was detained and released the day of the incident.
However, by Tuesday evening all four involved in the incident were arrested and charged.
The shooter was identified as Jerry Bland, 21, Talyrica Hampton, 21, Cornelius Harshaw, 19 and a 17-year-old from Woodstock. They are each charged with aggravated assault with intent to rob.
Mugshots for the two teenagers have not yet been released.
