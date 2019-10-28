DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – Two men are in custody following allegations of inappropriate contact between a student and a band volunteer.
DeKalb School Police arrested Towers High School band volunteer Jacolby K. Terry, 20, on Thursday. He is accused of enticing a child for indecent purposes, felony child molestation and statutory rape.
Band director Davion Rashad Battle was arrested on Friday and charged with failure to report the suspected child abuse.
The DeKalb County School District issued the following statement:
The safety and the well-being of our students is of utmost importance to DeKalb County School District (DCSD). DCSD Public Safety was made aware of allegations involving inappropriate contact between a student and a volunteer of the Towers High School band program. The individual was not approved as a volunteer by the district. The band volunteer has been arrested and charged. Also, a school employee has been arrested and charged.
