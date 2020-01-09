NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Four men were arrested after law enforcement seized various drugs following an investigation Monday.
GBI agents, Newnan police and Coweta County Deputies arrested Sergio Juarez, 32, Ceirra Harrison, 26, Pedro Guzman, 36, and Paula Garcia, 37, at 1001 Bullsboro Drive in Newnan.
During the investigation, agents found approximately five kilograms of methamphetamine and one kilogram of heroin.
All four suspects were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin.
The arrests are part of an ongoing state-wide drug distribution investigation.
