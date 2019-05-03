GBI arrests 82 in statewide operation
MGM Online

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – An operation between eight southeastern states arrested 82 people in April.

Officials reported rescuing 17 children who were identified as victims in the operation.

According to the GBI, the arrestees ranged in age from 20 to 70.

The Operation Southern Impact III reported the arrestees to have possessed and distributed child pornography in several southeastern states.

The GBI arrested a total of 31 people in Georgia during the operation including one sex offender.

The execution of the operation started four months ago and included a total of 171 law enforcement.

Those in custody and charged in Georgia as part of Operation Southern Impact III are:

1. James Barfield IV, 51, Atlanta, GA, home improvement store employee

2. Dillan M. Bell, 26, Allenhurst, GA, unemployed

3. Gerald Chamberlain, 34, Rome, GA, golf course maintenance worker

4. Carol Chellew, 56, Jefferson, GA, county employee

5. Doug Chellew, 56, Jefferson, GA, department store employee

6. Timothy Wayne Diggs, 39, Metter, GA, information technology specialist

7. Keith James Diver, 37, Norcross, GA, restaurant employee

8. Erick Noe Gonzalez, 26, Buford, GA, landscaper

9. Erik Gordon, 30, Morrow, GA, shipping company employee

10. Desmond Lemond Hasley, 27, Douglasville, GA, staffing company employee

11. Keidron Jayquan Isham, 23, Rome, GA, unemployed

12. Claude Martin Johnson IV, 21, Augusta, GA, unemployed

13. Andrew Kim, 30, Suwanee, GA, business owner

14. Jordan Logan, 33, Grovetown, GA, painter

15. Jonathan Craig Manning, 28, Rome, GA, railroad worker

16. Andrew J. Martz, 30, Tyrone, GA, student

17. Matthew James McDurmond, 26, Cedartown, unknown

18. Terry Menard, 61, Roswell, GA, multimedia designer

19. Daniel Joseph Mullinax, 35, Auburn, GA, unemployed

20. Justin Lee Myers, 22, Cleveland, GA, unknown

21. Andrew Benjamin Nelson, 42, Marietta, GA, construction worker

22. Michael David Quinn, 44, Roswell, GA, unknown

23. Matthew Steven Ramski, 37, Cumming, GA, graphic design artist

24. Arlen Lemuel Riddle, 46, Muscadine, AL, fireman

25. Malchijah Robinson, 40, Decatur, GA, unemployed

26. David Chris Sammons, 33, Eatonton, GA, factory worker

27. Omar S. Sanchez-Viera, 40, Jonesboro, GA, health supplement company employee

28. Chad Sitzwohl, 35, Dawsonville, GA, factory worker

29. Wille D. Slaughter, 33, Valdosta, GA, military veteran

30. Wan Yeung Tang, 45, Cumming, GA, dishwasher

31. Tyler Wooten, 21, Sharpsburg, GA, student

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.