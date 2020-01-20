ATLANTA (CBS46) - One of the two suspects arrested after the shooting at Lenox Mall over the past weekend faced a judge Monday. Antonio Williams was granted a $50,000 bond. The 23-year-old is charged with robbery by snatching, giving a false name and date of birth.
Chaos erupted at Lenox Square Mall Saturday evening. A good Samaritan flagged down an officer on patrol after witnessing an armed robbery in progress. Around 8:30 p.m., the patrolling police Sergeant rushed to the scene in the parking garage, where he discovered two suspects robbing another person at gunpoint. After Christian Edlin, 21, of Louisville refused orders to drop his weapon, the responding officer opened fire, striking Edlin in the chest and arm. Edlin was transported to a local hospital. He was reported to be in serious, but stable, condition. Edlin faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and carrying a pistol without a license.
This is the second shooting at the popular Buckhead mall since December 2019, and customers tell CBS46 News they do not feel safe.
“This is the Beverly Hills of the South, so this shouldn’t be occurring here in this area, and it’s becoming the norm and we need to fix that.” Says Latrell Phillips who works near the mall.
Phillips wants the city and mall to add more security.
A Lenox Mall spokesperson released this statement to CBS46 News Monday:
“We are committed to providing a safe and secure shopping environment for our shoppers, tenants and employees. We have a highly skilled and experienced security team that utilizes a number of proactive security measures, both seen and unseen. We also maintain a close working relationship with local law enforcement authorities to ensure that the appropriate security measures are being taken to help provide and maintain a safe environment at our property. As this is a police matter, all further inquiries should be directed to the Atlanta Police Department.”
