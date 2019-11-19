14 arrested in Pickens County meth bust

JASPER, Ga. (CBS46) – Fourteen people were arrested Monday for their alleged participation in an operation involved with importing methamphetamine into the Jasper area.
Drug agents served warrants on five locations in Jasper after a three-month investigation revealed a criminal meth enterprise stretching between southern California and Jasper: 236 Martin Road, 1186 Bethany Road, 231 Salacoa Vista, 915 Hill City Road and 623 Fuller Mountain Road. Agents recovered seven stolen guns, small amounts of marijuana and pills and about seven ounces of suspected methamphetamine.
The following people were arrested on various charges related to drug distribution: Vickey Ponder, 55, Robert K. Privette, 55, Kevin Biermann, 64, Marvin Ray Waldroup, 51, Tony Pettigrew, 53, Diana Hamby, 48, Dakota Estes, 29, Amanda Estes, 27, JoAnn Flowers, 51, Barry Morgan, 59, and Anthony Baker, 58, all of Jasper, Michael Smith, 28, and Hayden Howard, 28, both of Canton, and Angela Patterson, 39, of Ball Ground.
Agents obtained additional warrants for people in Cherokee County and Tennessee.
